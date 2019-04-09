EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business economics and finance major Margaret Doolin, with Port Doolin Investments, captured first place in the 2019 “TheOther40” Business Plan Competition.

The School of Business hosted the competition for the ninth year, and held its final pitch event on Monday, April 8 in the Morris University Center.

“TheOther40” Business Plan Competition offers SIUE students the opportunity to take a business idea through the stages needed to launch a product or service. Participants have access to business resources and develop entrepreneurial skills during the competition’s three-month process.

“TheOther40” derives its name from data that shows approximately 60 percent of startups fail within the first five years of business. The goal of the program is to find, engage and support “the other 40” percent.

More than $10,000 in cash prizes were awarded to three finalists. Doolin received $5,000 for her winning business concept that invests in real estate properties.

Second place finisher Sydney Daniel, a mass communications major, was awarded $3,000 for Social Sweeper, an application designed to assist in the cleanup of business and personal social media profiles.

Business administration major Tristan Warner, of Warner Enterprises, secured third place and a $2,000 cash prize. Warner Enterprises provides premier consumer fireworks across the state.

Remaining “TheOther40” finalists included Jonah Durbin with Bar View 405, Berk Ozturk with Take N Eat, Alex Conley with Woodland Outfitters, and Courtney Weil with Declutter.

The on-campus business plan competition is supported in part by an entrepreneurship education initiative gift provided to the SIUE School of Business by the Martinson Foundation.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 252 business schools in the U.S. for the 13th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.



