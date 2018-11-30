EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and the SIUE Intercollegiate Athletic Department will hold their annual Kids' Night Out event Fri., Dec. 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Vadalabene Center Gymnasium.

Enjoy a night to yourself while your children enjoy a fun-filled evening with SIUE student-athletes. Activities for the kids include board games, coloring, crafts, basketball, volleyball, movies, snacks, tag, kickball and more!

Ages 4 and older are welcome to attend and the event is open to all so please feel free to share with friends, family, and neighbors!

The cost is $20 for the first child and $5 for each additional child in the same family. If you donate 5 non-perishable food items or toiletries, the price drops $15 for the first child and $5 for each additional child in the same family. All items will be donated to the Cougar Cupboard Food Pantry.

Please RSVP to Matt Lovelace at mlovela@siue.edu or at 618-650-5257. Please include the number of children, names and ages.

