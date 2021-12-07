SIUE Retains Strong Standing in Latest GSR Report
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE remains among the state's top public institutions in graduating student-athletes and tied for 14th nationally, according to a report released by the NCAA.
Six SIUE programs earned a perfect score of 100 percent in the latest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) figures. The men's golf, men's track and field and cross country, women's basketball, women's soccer, women's tennis and volleyball teams all earned a perfect score. The GSR for the group of SIUE student-athletes in the 2011-2014 cohort is 93 percent overall.
SIUE is 14th among all public institutions and is tied for 81st among all institutions, public or private.
"It is a point of pride for our Department and our University that SIUE continues to be among the highest-rated institutions in Illinois and one of the top public institutions in the country," said SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall. "Graduation Success Rate is a direct reflection of the diligence of our student-athletes as well as the dedication of our faculty and staff to the success of those student-athletes."
Public Institutions in Illinois (GSR for 2010-13 cohort)
Illinois-Champaign 95
SIUE 93
Illinois State 91
Illinois-Chicago 91
SIU Carbondale 90
Northern Illinois 88
Western Illinois 85
Eastern Illinois 82
Chicago State 78
SIUE remains the top public institution among Ohio Valley Conference schools.
