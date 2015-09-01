EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville researchers are working with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to reduce traffic incidents by making uncontrolled pedestrian crossings safer for those both driving and walking.

Two professors within the SIUE School of Engineering Department of Civil Engineering, along with Dr. Huaguo Zhou of Auburn University, have received a $131,250 grant from the Illinois Center for Transportation (ITC) to carry out their research project: “Establishing procedures and guidelines for pedestrian treatments at uncontrolled locations.” The project will also support two SIUE civil engineering graduate students.

“Pedestrian safety is a highly sought-out area of research in regards to building livable communities,” said principal investigator Yan Qi, PhD, assistant professor in the SIUE Department of Civil Engineering. “Our research addresses the special needs of Illinois to reduce pedestrian crashes and improve pedestrian safety.”

“Uncontrolled intersections are those that have no stop signs or traffic lights,” explained Ryan Fries, PhD, co-principal investigator and associate professor of civil engineering at SIUE. “Pedestrian crossings at uncontrolled locations are particularly dangerous and the findings of this study could certainly save lives when implemented.”

According to Qi, the project will yield guidelines to be used by IDOT and local agencies. It further enhances the work of SIUE’s transportation program and positions the University at the forefront of transportation research.

