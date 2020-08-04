EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has announced the rescheduled date for the annual Red and Black Benefit.

The Athletics Department has continued to monitor the latest information and guidance from state and medical professionals, and has rescheduled the event, originally scheduled for this past spring, to March 27, 2021 at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark.

For supporters who purchased a ticket for the 2020 event, those tickets will be honored for the March 27th date. Those who have purchased tickets, but are unable to attend the rescheduled event, may reach out to Assistant Athletic Director Laura Smith at lsmitae@siue.edu to discuss options for your ticket, which include donating your ticket, converting your ticket purchase to a tax-deductible donation, or receiving a full refund.

SIUE student-athletes are the direct benefactors of the event, which is the largest single fund-raising initiative put on by the department.

