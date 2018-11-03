Red and Black Wrestling Meet Results

125 Exhibition: Austin Macias over Matt Malavsky (Fall 2:13)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

125 Exhibition: Austin Macias over Gage Datlovsky (Fall 6:30)

133 Exhibition: Honor Nguyen over Jake Blaha (Dec 9-7)

157 Exhibition: Justin Ruffin over Trent Rakers (Fall 6:03)

Article continues after sponsor message

184 Exhibition: Sergio Villalobos over Austin Andres (SV-1 5-4)

184 Exhibition: Sergio Villalobos over Jake Godinez (Dec 11-8)

197 Exhibition: Christian Dulaney over Aric Bohn (Dec 10-6)

285 Exhibition: Colton McKiernan over Tommy Helton (Fall 5:35)

285 Exhibition: Colton McKiernan over Jake McKiernan (Fall 2:01)

More like this:

Mar 11, 2024 - Bethalto Native Caleb Tyus Earns Spot At NCAA Championships For SIUE

Jan 2, 2024 - CM Grad Caleb Tyus Leads SIUE at Midlands

Dec 15, 2023 - Thursday, Dec. 14 Sports Roundup: McGivney Girls Win, Edwardsville Girls Wrestlers Win First Home Dual Meet

Dec 31, 2023 - Saturday Sports Round-Up: Alton, McGivney Girls Lead Area Efforts With Titles, Alton Boys Fall In Fifth-Place Game

Feb 17, 2024 - Three Local Wrestlers To Compete For State Titles In Champaign-Urbana

 