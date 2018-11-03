SIUE Red and Black wrestling results are below
Red and Black Wrestling Meet Results
125 Exhibition: Austin Macias over Matt Malavsky (Fall 2:13)
125 Exhibition: Austin Macias over Gage Datlovsky (Fall 6:30)
133 Exhibition: Honor Nguyen over Jake Blaha (Dec 9-7)
157 Exhibition: Justin Ruffin over Trent Rakers (Fall 6:03)
184 Exhibition: Sergio Villalobos over Austin Andres (SV-1 5-4)
184 Exhibition: Sergio Villalobos over Jake Godinez (Dec 11-8)
197 Exhibition: Christian Dulaney over Aric Bohn (Dec 10-6)
285 Exhibition: Colton McKiernan over Tommy Helton (Fall 5:35)
285 Exhibition: Colton McKiernan over Jake McKiernan (Fall 2:01)
