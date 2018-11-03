SIUE Red and Black wrestling results are below Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Red and Black Wrestling Meet Results 125 Exhibition: Austin Macias over Matt Malavsky (Fall 2:13) 125 Exhibition: Austin Macias over Gage Datlovsky (Fall 6:30) 133 Exhibition: Honor Nguyen over Jake Blaha (Dec 9-7) 157 Exhibition: Justin Ruffin over Trent Rakers (Fall 6:03) Article continues after sponsor message 184 Exhibition: Sergio Villalobos over Austin Andres (SV-1 5-4) 184 Exhibition: Sergio Villalobos over Jake Godinez (Dec 11-8) 197 Exhibition: Christian Dulaney over Aric Bohn (Dec 10-6) 285 Exhibition: Colton McKiernan over Tommy Helton (Fall 5:35) 285 Exhibition: Colton McKiernan over Jake McKiernan (Fall 2:01) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip