SIUE School of Nursing Online Offerings are Spotlighted

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is among the Top 10 Best Online Colleges in Illinois , according to College Choice, a ranking and review online publication.

SIUE was tabbed ninth out of 23 universities in the state. Rankings were based predominantly on academic quality, as well as return on investment.

“SIUE recognizes the unique challenges facing online learners and continues to work across the institution to remove barriers and ensure a quality educational experience for our virtual students,” said SIUE Director of Online and Educational Outreach Mary Ettling. “We are working to grow programs for undergraduates, graduates and certificate earners, as well as considering expansion of virtual commencement and other student engagement opportunities for those who don’t attend in person.”

Details on each of SIUE’s online degree programs can be found at siue.edu/online/degrees-programs .

Among the top programs highlighted by College Choice were the School of Nursing’s accelerated RN to BS, master’s in nursing – healthcare and nursing administration, and doctor of nursing practice.

The statewide ranking emphasized SIUE’s convenient, asynchronous eight-week and 16-week formats that offer flexibility for working professionals and others with busy schedules. College Choice also praised SIUE’s Online Student Services desk, which provides academic advising, tutoring, and writing and career services. Around-the-clock technical support is also available.

