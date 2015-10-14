Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is encouraging students and the community to “think pink” and join in the fight against breast cancer. Several SIUE athletics teams, club sports teams, and University Housing are hosting fundraising events during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Beginning this weekend, in collaboration with SIUE Family Weekend, several athletics and club sport events will raise awareness and benefit health organizations. Pink t-shirts and SIUE gear will be for sale.

Pink Zone

- Volleyball vs. UT Martin, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Vadalabene Center

- Women’s Soccer vs. Eastern Kentucky, 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 at Korte Stadium

“SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics has long been a supporter of breast cancer awareness through numerous Pink Zone events during the year,” said NaDean Schroeder, director of marketing and special projects for SIUE Athletics. “Many of SIUE’s athletic events support the efforts of the St. Louis chapter of Susan G. Komen for the Cure, aiming not only to raise funds for breast cancer research, but also to provide opportunities for everyone to join in the fight."

SIUE’s Club Sports program is also raising money and awareness for the disease that severely impacts students and their families. Special pink t-shirts will be sold during these Club Sports events:

- Women’s Soccer vs. University of Missouri-Columbia, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at Korte Stadium

- Women’s Softball vs. Maryville University, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the REC PLEX Softball Field

- Men’s and Women’s Basketball Fall Shootout Tournament, all day Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Student Fitness Center

- Football vs. University of Loyola (Ill.), 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the REC PLEX Club Sports Field

“The Club Sports Executive Council and our participants understand the value of citizenship and giving back to the community,” said Natalie Hawkins, assistant director of SIUE Campus Recreation. “In the past, we’ve donated to the Siteman Cancer Center, the Christine Neuman-Affourtit Foundation, as well as SIUE Health Services to assist in educating women on health-related issues.”

To purchase the pink SIUE Club Sports breast cancer awareness t-shirts or learn more about supporting these initiatives, contact Hawkins at 618-650-3242.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, University Housing will host its 10th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Run-Walk-Roll. The event will be held at the Gardens at SIUE. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The 5K begins at 10 a.m.

The event is free, but donations are welcome. T-shirts will be available to purchase for $10. All proceeds go to the Susan G. Komen Society.

