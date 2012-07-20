ALTON, IL – July 19, 2012 – Primitive pottery from around the world will be the topic for lecture and discussion as Dr. Martha J. Ehrlich presents “Down to Earth” on Wednesday, July 25. Free and open to the public, everyone is welcome to join us at Jacoby Arts Center as Dr. Ehrlich takes us around the world with genuine artifacts from her private collection. Dr. Ehrlich is an Associate Professor Emerita from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where her emphasis was in Art History.

This presentation takes place in Jacoby’s East Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. Audience members will also have the opportunity to view the primitive pottery pieces on display currently at Jacoby Arts Center on loan from SIUE’s museum and artifact department.

Article continues after sponsor message

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

