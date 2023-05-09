EDWARDSVILLE – Stephen Hansen, PhD, has been a steadfast supporter of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the surrounding communities since joining the University in 1984 as associate dean of graduate studies and research and associate professor in the Department of History. Over the course of his career, Hansen has served as dean of graduate studies and research, interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and interim chancellor.

Hansen was presented with the Distinguished Service Award this past weekend during SIUE’s commencement ceremonies. The award is bestowed upon individuals who have made a profound impact on the growth of SIUE, in line with its mission, vision and values.

“SIUE is where ambition meets opportunity,” Hansen said to the graduating Class of 2023 during the College of Arts and Sciences and School of Engineering commencement ceremony. “It is where you have access to excellence. Thank you for coming and graduating from SIUE. We need your skills, ambition and drive to make the world a better place.”

Upon his retirement in 2012, Hansen was named emeritus professor and dean. He went on to found the Emeritus Faculty Association (EFA) and the Emeritus Faculty Endowment, which provides grants to faculty for projects that strengthen the academic quality of programs and enhance the University’s reputation. With the assistance of emeriti professors Julie Hansen, PhD, Rosemarie Archangel, PhD, and Ellen Sappington, PhD, Hansen established an endowment for the Innovation and Excellence in Graduate Education program that provides annual funding, in perpetuity, for new initiatives in graduate studies.

Hansen remains an active scholar of history and, with the support of grant funding, brings history to life for the community. He developed a project to renovate the Madison County History Museum and established a collaborative relationship between the museum and SIUE that provides students with internship opportunities. This collaboration has resulted in additional grants to support the development of museum exhibits, driving tours and community events.

Hansen holds a bachelor’s degree from MacMurray College, and master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He has held several executive positions on boards, including the National Council of University Research Administrators and the Illinois Association of Graduate Schools.

Through his leadership, commitment to scholarship, and generous contributions of funds and time, Hansen has a distinguished record of service that will have a lasting impact on SIUE and the surrounding communities.

