EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Police Department issued a missing and endangered person report on Tuesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Keaton Bosma was last seen at SIUE Cougar Village on 12/21/2020. Bosma is described as a white male, 6’1, 200 - 220lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, and unknown clothing description.

Bosma does not have his identification card or his medicine on him at this time. His last known vehicle is a 1994 Tan Toyota with license plate number BH92255.

Contact SIUE Police Department at (618) 650-3324 if you have any information.

More like this:

Sep 6, 2023 - The John Martinson Honors Program to Expand and Enhance SIUE’s Honors Experience

Sep 13, 2023 - SIUE Names Engineering Classroom in Honor of Leading Concrete Materials Expert

Aug 24, 2023 - SIUE Police K9 and Handler Demonstrate Incredible Partnership in Pursuit of Justice

Sep 19, 2023 - SIUE's Lab Tech Credential Program Leads Participants To Successful Career Opportunities

Sep 20, 2023 - Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

 