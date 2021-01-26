EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Police Department issued a missing and endangered person report on Tuesday.

Keaton Bosma was last seen at SIUE Cougar Village on 12/21/2020. Bosma is described as a white male, 6’1, 200 - 220lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, and unknown clothing description.

Bosma does not have his identification card or his medicine on him at this time. His last known vehicle is a 1994 Tan Toyota with license plate number BH92255.

Contact SIUE Police Department at (618) 650-3324 if you have any information.

