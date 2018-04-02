EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department began staffing the SIU School of Dental Medicine (SDM) in Alton with one patrol officer on duty 24 hours per day on a daily basis effective Monday, April 2. The SIUE Police Department will have a sub-post located in Building 271 at the SDM.

“The SIUE Police Department strives to provide the highest quality police service to keep our students, faculty, staff and guests safe,” said Chief Kevin Schmoll. “We are committed to serving our community.”

“I would like to express my appreciation and that of the School of Dental Medicine to Chancellor Randy Pembrook, Vice Chancellor Rich Walker, Chief Schmoll and all others who worked so diligently to make this happen,” said SDM Dean Bruce E. Rotter, DMD. “In a time when public safety cannot be taken for granted, it is reassuring to have our officers actively working toward that goal on the Alton campus.”

The SIUE Police Department is a community-oriented law enforcement agency comprising 43 sworn police officers and 9 civilian employees. SIUE police officers are certified law enforcement officers with full investigatory and arrest authority granted by State of Illinois law.

The SIUE Police Department is open and accessible to the University community 24 hours daily and has its own telecommunication unit, which dispatches police officers to calls for service. Contact the SIUE Police Department at 618-650-3324 or police@siue.edu.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

