EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department and School of Pharmacy (SOP) collected 24.2 lbs. of prescription drugs in a drug takeback program Saturday, Aug. 12, during Edwardsville’s Goshen Market. It was the largest amount collected this year in the program.SIUE Police Sergeant Daniel Murphy is assisted by School of Pharmacy students Conner McClain (left) and Jami Cain (right) at the drug takeback program during Edwardsville’s Goshen Market.

“This is an extremely important service to the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community as prescription drugs are the number one abused controlled substance in our country,” said SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll. “The opioid epidemic has hit an all-time record for addiction and deaths. This program allows for proper disposal and gets prescription drugs out of the hands of the people who may abuse them.”

The takeback program provides a safe alternative to disposing approved medications, thereby keeping the medications out of children’s hands, landfills and water supplies.

The SIUE Police Department has a pharmaceutical disposal receptacle from Illinois American Water and the Drug Free Coalition of Madison County available to the public 24/7, 365 days per week. The drop box is located in the SIUE Police Department lobby, located at 99 Supporting Services Rd.

Items that will not be accepted are needles/sharps, mercury thermometers, biomedical waste, compressed gas containers, aerosol cans or medications from businesses, physicians’ offices or clinics.

Questions regarding the use of the pharmaceutical disposal drop box, can be directed to the SIUE Police Department at 618-650-3324.

