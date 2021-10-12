EAST ST. LOUIS - Hundreds of people gathered at the corners of 25th and State Streets in East St. Louis at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Some were in brightly colored uniforms, some were holding banners and signs, and all were in anticipation of the day as they paraded to Jones Park, where they spilled onto the grounds and enjoyed festivities that included rides, games, live entertainment, community interaction, and fun.

The Emma L. Wilson King Foundation hosted its first East St. Louis Family Fun Festival in the spirit of its tradition of honoring its namesake and enriching the community, according to ChieStine Lawrence, festival co-chair with her sister Crystal Lawrence and aunt Renee King Jacobs.

“Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Successful Communities Collaborative (SSCC) has been developing a relationship with the City of East St Louis since early summer and in doing so, we have met a number of community members and organizations who share the City’s goal of revitalization,” said Connie Frey Spurlock, PhD, associate professor in SIUE’s Department of Sociology and director of SSCC and the Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. “SSCC is pleased to connect with the Foundation and support its mission to enhance the East St. Louis community by matching students enrolled in courses to real-world applications, like the ones the Foundation provides.”

Assisting Frey Spurlock were Sai Manish Myana, SSCC graduate research assistant; and Elizabeth Welter and Hailey Johnson, students taking SIUE Instructor Elizabeth Stygar’s Sociology 333 class.

Also participating in the festival were Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May and Devon Moody Graham of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at SIUE and the SIUE East St. Louis Center’s Media and Community Relations office.

Festival-goers had their pick between more than 30 vendors of food, arts and crafts, and various other business booths. Also, on hand were COVID-19 vaccinations and testing provided by the East Side Health District.

“We also have the Pfizer booster shot for anyone who needs and wants it,” said Angela Clark, nursing supervisor.

“Our family created the foundation in honor of my grandmother,” said Lawrence, Wilson King’s granddaughter. “Although we grew up poor, my grandmother was always doing something for others and for the community. This is the first festival we’ve done. In all of our events, our goal is to give back to the community.”

“The festival was held to demonstrate and encourage togetherness,” added King Jacobs, the 10th of Wilson King’s 12 children. “If you met my mother, she would make you feel like you were the most special person alive. That’s why we continue to show love and support for our East St. Louis community.”

After the matriarch died on Nov. 20, 2004, her family established the organization in her name in 2005. The Foundation president is Wilson King’s youngest child, Mia King. The Foundation holds events annually such as golf tournaments, galas, and giveaways. To date, it has given $41,000 in college scholarships and more than 1,000 coats and gloves to elementary school children.

“Our principle mission is to restore the fountain in Jones Park,” said Lawrence. “It is the largest Lily Pad Fountain in the region. The fountain has not been operational for more than 40 years. It will take $2 million to completely restore it.”

For more information about the Foundation or to contribute, contact King Jacobs at renee@emmalkingfoundation.org.

Photos courtesySai Manish Myana.

