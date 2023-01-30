EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been recognized as one of the best schools for online learning at the master’s level by OnlineMastersDegrees.org. SIUE’s online master’s of educational technology and criminal justice programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability and commitment to student success.

“We are very proud to receive this recognition for our graduate online programs”, said Jerry Weinberg, associate provost for research and dean of the graduate school. “Six years ago, SIUE made a strategic investment in online graduate education for which the recognition and enrollment numbers are clear indication of SIUE’s success in the online graduate education market. More importantly, the success of our graduates in obtaining positions that require advanced degrees shows the high quality of our online programs that are meeting job market needs. “

The ranking was based off of primary data points including academic counseling services, career placement services, student/faculty ratio, tuition, percent of students receiving school-based aid and amount of school-based aid per student. To be eligible for ranking, a university must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially online master’s program in the ranking subject.

Out of the 7,700 universities analyzed, SIUE’s educational technology program ranked 14th and the criminal justice program ranked 16th respectively. Just eight percent of U.S. postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.

"This year, we focused on the schools making it easier for students to compete in today’s increasingly difficult job market,” said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OnlineMastersDegrees.org. “Each ranked school offers fully or partially online master’s degree programs at a time when earning a master’s has become a minimum barrier to entry for many. Top-ranked schools also had competitive tuition rates and/or scholarships to help drive costs down.”

View the full list of rankings visit at onlinemastersdegrees.org/best- programs/education/ educational-technology/ and onlinemastersdegrees.org/best- programs/criminal-justice/.

About OnlineMastersDegrees.org

OnlineMastersDegrees.org began in 2020 to support online learning at the master’s level. Our user-friendly, research-backed content helps students find scholarships, resources, financial aid, and connect with accredited colleges and universities across the country.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate program offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School’s Office of Research and Projects supports and raises the visibility of research and creative activity at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey.

