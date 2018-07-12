EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Admissions hosted 50 high school students on campus through the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) Camp College program July 10-13.

Camp College provided rising seniors from across the state the opportunity to learn about the college search and application process firsthand from college admissions professionals and high school counselors. Participants learned how to navigate a college fair, write an essay and identify which college they feel is the best fit.

They also received information about financial aid and many other topics to help them navigate their college search. In addition, participants were paired with a counselor who will act as their mentor throughout the upcoming school year.

“We are excited to have hosted approximately 50 students and their guests at SIUE,” said Kelley Brooks, assistant director of Admissions. “Our hope is that they learned more about the college search process, felt the welcoming atmosphere from the SIUE community, and discovered that SIUE is a great place to be.”

For details regarding IACAC Camp College, please contact the Office of Admissions at 618-650-3705.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

