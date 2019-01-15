EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball will offer three winter clinics in early 2019 at the Vadalabene Center.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Clinic A: Sunday, Jan. 27 (3-5:30 p.m.)
Clinic B: Sunday, Feb. 10 (3-5:30 p.m.)
Clinic C: Sunday, Feb. 24 (3-5:30 p.m.)
Each clinic, open to girls and boys in grades 4-12, is offered for $45 or all three for $125. Clinics are run by SIUE volleyball coaches and players. SIUE volleyball advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference Championships for the third consecutive year in 2018. The Cougars closed out the 2018 season with one player on the All-OVC team as well as the Freshman of the Year.

The clinics have an individual focus so each camper can get better at a specific skill regardless of those around them. Each age and experience level will be challenged accordingly. All three clinics will cover serving, attacking and passing.

To register, visit the SIUE Volleyball Camp website at https://camps.jumpforward.com/siuevolleyball. For more information, contact SIUE volleyball Assistant Coach Jordan Glass at joglass@siue.edu or by calling 618-650-5285.

More like this:

Jun 11, 2024 - Alton Under-15 Legion Team Captures Mike Bedard Tournament, Wins Semifinal Over Salem JV

Jun 9, 2024 - Payne Has Two Hits, Two RBIs, Bogard, Rathgeb Combine For Seven Strikeouts As Post 126 Wins Over Host Ballwin 5-1, Move On To Semifinals  

Jun 10, 2024 - Washington Post 218 Jumps To Early Advantage, Takes 14-3 Win Over Junior Legionnaires In Baseball BATtles Cancer Final

May 15, 2024 - Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Sports Round-Up: Tigers Topple East Side in Baseball, Hawks, Warriors, Win In Softball, Triad Advances In Soccer

Jun 3, 2024 - Broekemeier's Crucial Hit Seals River Dragons' 4-3 Victory

 