EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball will offer three winter clinics in early 2019 at the Vadalabene Center.

Clinic A: Sunday, Jan. 27 (3-5:30 p.m.)

Clinic B: Sunday, Feb. 10 (3-5:30 p.m.)

Clinic C: Sunday, Feb. 24 (3-5:30 p.m.)

Each clinic, open to girls and boys in grades 4-12, is offered for $45 or all three for $125. Clinics are run by SIUE volleyball coaches and players. SIUE volleyball advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference Championships for the third consecutive year in 2018. The Cougars closed out the 2018 season with one player on the All-OVC team as well as the Freshman of the Year.

The clinics have an individual focus so each camper can get better at a specific skill regardless of those around them. Each age and experience level will be challenged accordingly. All three clinics will cover serving, attacking and passing.

To register, visit the SIUE Volleyball Camp website at https://camps.jumpforward.com/siuevolleyball. For more information, contact SIUE volleyball Assistant Coach Jordan Glass at joglass@siue.edu or by calling 618-650-5285.

