On Wednesday, April 30th, from 9:00am until 12:00pm, SIUE School of Dental Medicine will be hosting an event called "SENIOR SMILES" at Senior Services Plus.

A team of dental professionals from SIU School of Dental Medicine, consisting of Year III and/or Year IV dental students and a faculty member, will conduct oral cancer screenings and provide comprehensive oral health education and nutritional counseling to seniors. Dental students will be able to answer your oral health questions, and each senior participant will receive valuable information regarding prevention of dental decay, gum disease, oral cancer and a free oral cancer screening.



Reservations are not required for this event. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, call 618-465-3298 extension 146.

