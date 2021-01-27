



EDWARDSVILLE - A Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville student from Chicago died after being shot near campus earlier this month.

The SIUE community is mourning the loss of junior nursing student Moneer Damra, of Chicago, who died Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, at Barnes Jewish Medical Center in St. Louis. The 26-year-old suffered injuries in a random act of gun violence off-campus on Jan. 14.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Moneer Damra’s family and friends as they attempt to deal with this inexplicable tragedy,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “From all that I know, Moneer was filled with so much potential, had such a big heart, and made a positive impact on everyone around him. It is absolutely heartbreaking."

"Glen Carbon Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department assisted ISP in setting up a perimeter and additional ISP resources were activated to assist in the search to include ISP Air Operations and Canine units. By approximately 12:40 a.m., ISP had taken three of the four suspects into custody with the fourth being taken into custody by Glen Carbon PD at approximately 2:00 a.m. All four suspects were safely taken into custody without incident."

The Madison County State’s Attorney later charged 16-year-old Jacob Godoy of Woodson Terrace and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz of Hazelwood in relation to the shooting. Godoy was charged as an adult with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Ortiz was also charged with aggravated battery. Officials said the two other people taken into custody were released without charges.

Details about funeral arrangements and an SIUE memorial service will be communicated as they become available.

More like this: