EDWARDSVILLE - Nursing advocacy organization RegisteredNursing.org has ranked the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing’s (SON) online nursing administration program sixth nationally.

“There have been several recent changes to our healthcare and nursing administration program (HCNA) that make it desirable for adult learners,” said Andy Griffin, PhD, CRNA, APRN, SON assistant dean of graduate programs. “It is 100 percent online, has entry possibilities three times a year and offers options to students for semester course load and thus, speed of program completion. We have program faculty who not only teach, but also practice as leaders in area medical centers.

“Nurses in our region are recognizing the opportunity and distinction offered by SIUE’s School of Nursing. Between 2016 and 2018, we have tripled the number of students entering our healthcare and nursing administration program.”

View the entire list of nationally ranked programs at registerednursing.org.

According to registerednursing.org, nurses interested in a leadership or management position would benefit from earning a master’s in nursing administration. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that the median pay for those in medical and health services management is $98,350 per year, which makes the master’s degree in nursing administration a lucrative choice. Additionally, the BLS reports that the job outlook for those in this field is expected to grow 20 percent by 2026.

Nursing administration programs were assessed on several factors that represent how well a program supports students and their careers. A weighted score system was created to analyze the following components: variety of nursing programs, tuition adjusted for county’s cost of living, ratio of nursing students to total students, hospital affiliation and online program availability.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

