EDWARDSVILLE - Emma Czech, an incoming freshman for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) women's soccer, has been named a high school All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

Czech, hailing from Lockport, Illinois, is one of 43 individuals nationwide to receive this prestigious honor. Czech, a standout defender, recently graduated from Lockport Township High School.

During her senior season, she led her team to an impressive 24-1 record, underscoring her significant impact on the field. The United Soccer Coaches' All-American accolade is awarded annually to the nation's top high school soccer players, recognizing their exceptional skill, leadership, and contributions to their teams.

SIUE's soccer program is poised to benefit from Czech's talents as they look forward to the upcoming season.

