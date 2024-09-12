EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is included in the WSJ College Pulse Ranking 2025. This prestigious list, which names the top 500 colleges in the country, is presented by The Wall Street Journal, College Pulse and Statista, the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and can be viewed on the WSJ website.

The Best Colleges in the U.S. ranks undergraduate institutions by the value they provide to their students. This value is assessed based on the learning environment, years to pay off the net price, degree completion rates, the likelihood of higher salaries post-graduation and diversity. The results are derived from official data from the U.S. Department of Education and the Census Bureau, along with a nationwide survey of undergraduate students and recent alumni who graduated within the past five years.

In one of the largest-ever independent surveys of verified college students in the U.S., approximately 110,000 undergraduates and recent undergraduate alumni, were anonymously surveyed by College Pulse in cooperation with The Wall Street Journal and Statista. They were asked to provide feedback on schools that are a great value to its students in terms of tuition, learning environment, degree completion, and the likelihood of a higher salary after graduation.

The survey covered topics like career preparation, learning opportunities and campus life. The ranking combines students’ experience in a learning environment with an exhaustive analysis of student outcomes.

SIUE is honored to be recognized in the WSJ College Pulse Ranking 2025.

The America's Best Colleges 2025 ranking aims to guide prospective students across the nation while recognizing the colleges doing an outstanding job in higher education.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

