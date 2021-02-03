First and foremost, Johnetta Randolph Haley was an ardent educator with an impressive character, drive and strength that left no question as to her capabilities, which were vast, and her intentions which were honest and helpful. Haley, whose service at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville spanned nearly 48 years, passed away Sunday night, Jan. 30.

“Johnetta Haley was my mentor,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “She supervised my student teaching experience, providing salient observations when I was a senior at SIUE in 1978 and equally valuable insights when I returned to Edwardsville as chancellor in 2016.”

The Alton native began her career at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1972 as an assistant professor in the Department of Music in the School of Fine Arts and Communications. She rose through the SIUE ranks to associate professor in 1978 and to professor in 1984. Haley served as the executive director of the SIUE East St. Louis Center from 1984-1993. She was named professor emeritus in 1993 by the SIUE Music Department upon her retirement.

In 1994 shortly after Haley’s retirement, SIUE’s minority scholarship program was named the Johnetta Haley Scholars Academy in honor of her many contributions to the University and to the East St. Louis community.

“Johnetta Haley was a teacher and mentor to many. Her expectation of excellence, civic duty and community service has been passed on to hundreds of SIUE students in the Johnetta Haley Leadership Academy,” said Earleen Patterson, PhD, director of the Johnetta Haley Leadership Academy and director of Student Opportunities for Academic Results (SOAR). “Led by myself and Dr. Howard Rambsy (professor in the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of English Language and Literature), the Haley Leadership Academy supports the vision of Johnetta Haley, providing opportunity for the success of underrepresented students at the secondary education level.

“Students who receive the Johnetta Haley Scholarship participate in community service activities, emphasizing Ms. Haley’s important example of giving back. Ms. Haley was often visible to these scholars, last attending a welcome event in fall 2018 for first time Haley’ scholars. She spoke to students, offering words of wisdom, encouragement and support as they began their academic journeys. The Johnetta Haley Leadership Academy, administered through the SOAR office, will continue her work to support her vision for the next generation.”

“One of the first former faculty members I met was Dr. Johnetta Haley,” said Vice Chancellor for Advancement Rachel Stack. “She welcomed me with a big hug, and told me about the evolution of the Haley Scholars. We became extremely close over the years. She was always challenging me to do more for SIUE. She’d say, ‘Honey, you can do it. Just put your mind to it.’”

Some of Haley’s community achievements included being elected to the St. Louis Metropolitan Board of the YWCA, the National Board of Directors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and the Board of Directors of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges. She also served on the Board of Trustees of Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and served as chair of the Illinois Committee on Black Concerns in Higher Education.

Among her various awards were the Key to the City from Gary, Indiana, the Missouri Music Educators Service to Music award, the St. Louis Sentinel’s SIGNEL Honor Award for outstanding community service, SIUE’s 2017 Distinguished Service Award and the St. Louis American 2018 Lifetime Achievement in Education Award.

“Johnetta knew the Edwardsville campus, the East St. Louis campus, and the St. Louis metropolitan area because of the leadership roles she had held,” added Pembrook. “Her commitment to diversity and equity were a driving force in her life, and she transformed those around her with an inclusive vision. I will miss her wisdom.”

“She was a brilliant woman who lived life to the fullest,” reflected Stack. “Her passion for education was unmatched.”

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

