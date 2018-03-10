EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and the community are in mourning today for a young student, who died from injuries in an accident on Thursday, March 8, near his home.

SIUE's Media Department said Bryce Sheffer, 19, a freshman College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) student, died after an ATV accident on Thursday near his home in Morganfield, Kentucky.

Sheffer was a freshman on the SIUE wrestling team. He was able to wrestle unattached through the 2017-18 season, compiling a 10-6 record, while winning six of his last seven matches in open events at 141 pounds. Sheffer enrolled at SIUE after wrestling for Cougars alum Robert Ervin at Union County High School.

The SIUE wrestling coaching staff and squad members express great sadness over Sheffer's loss.

"It was an honor and a privilege to have Bryce as part of our program," said Jeremy Spates, SIUE wrestling head coach. "We are deeply saddened by his loss and would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends. He always will be a part of our team."

Information regarding visitation and services will be made available, as they become known.

Counseling services are available to students by calling (618) 650-2842 or visiting the Counseling Health Services Office in the Student Success Center lower level adjacent to the Morris University Center.

