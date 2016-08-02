EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students and faculty today are mourning the loss of School of Engineering student.

Cole Rosenberger, of Defiance, Mo., died suddenly Tuesday, July 26. He was 19.

Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Rosenberger was a sophomore in the School of Engineering. He was also a member of the Sigma Rho Chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity at SIUE. The fraternity has established a Go Fund Me account to assist the family with funeral expenses. Click here for the Go Fund Me link: https://www.gofundme.com/2grsmbw

Services will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church located at 8 West Highway D, New Melle, Mo., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. There will be a reception luncheon immediately following afterwards in the church center.

"It is truly with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our brother Cole Rosenberger," the Sigma Rho Chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity said in statement. "We send our deepest love and condolences to his SIUE classmates, friends, and most importantly his closest family and loved ones. On top of praying for Cole and his family, this GoFundMe is to help cover the funeral costs for Cole and to help his family through this highly difficult and grievous time. We appreciate all support and prayers in advance."

Article continues after sponsor message

Obituary:

Cole Randall Rosenberger, 19, of Defiance, Mo., died July 26, 2016.

Cole was born on July 15, 1997, Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Cory and Kristie (Kula) Rosenberger and loving brother to younger sister Kalie and younger brother Carter, both at home. He also leaves behind his paternal grandmother Donna and step-grandfather Len Denison of St. Charles, IL and his maternal grandparents Louis and Theresa Kula of St. Charles, IL. He is also survived by paternal great-grandparents Glen and Audra Rosenberger of Flora, IL and many loving, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cole Rosenberger was 2015 graduate of Francis Howell High School and was currently enrolled at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL. Cole was a proud member of the Sigma Rho Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity at SIUE.

Services will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church located at 8 West Highway D, New Melle, MO 63365 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2016. There will be a reception luncheon immediately following afterwards in the church center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cole Rosenberger Memorial Fund through Peoples Bank, 30 Muhm Center, P.O. Box 190, New Melle, MO 63365. All donations will be evenly distributed to Kappa Sigma & The Conservation Heritage Foundation.

More like this: