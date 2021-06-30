EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE community is mourning the loss of senior social work student Jasmine Streater, of Chicago Heights, who was involved in a fatal car accident last weekend. She was 26.

A College of Arts and Sciences student, Streater was doing a practicum in the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion. She is survived by her 2-year-old daughter. For those interested, a GoFundMe initiative has been created to support her daughter's future educational endeavors.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jasmine Streater’s daughter, family and friends,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “Whenever an individual’s full potential isn’t realized, it is absolutely heartbreaking. She will be missed.”

Information regarding arrangements will be communicated as they become available. A complete obituary is not yet available.

The following is a list of resources available to members of the campus community:

On-Campus

To support acceptance, coping and grieving, short-term options are available to students through Counseling Services, co-located with Health Service in the lower level of the Student Success Center (adjacent to the Morris University Center), suite 0222. By calling x-2842, psychotherapists are available for the following: Crisis Support Individual Therapy Attend on-campus memorial events Facilitate group, classroom or team discussions/debriefings



Faculty and Staff

If faculty or staff are interested in care, this link will connect you with our University-sponsored contracted private practitioner who is offering faculty and staff individual counseling at no-cost.

You may also seek care through the Employee Assistance Program & Counseling offered through Human Resources.

Digital

Local Community Resources

