TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - SIUE track and field competed at the Gibson Invitational Friday and Saturday.

SIUE MEN'S HIGHLIGHTS

--Brandon Bretz won the 400 (47.83). It places him No. 4 on the SIUE outdoor all-time list.

--Austin Lynch took third in the discus (165-4), the longest throw of the season for the Cougars by more than four feet

--Lynch was the runner-up in the hammer throw (184-10) in a season PR

--Landon Skelly set a career best in the 800 (1:55.12)

--Ethan Poston placed third in the high jump (6-9)

--John Barnes finished seventh in the discus (157-3)

--Cole Knapp placed fifth the in the 400 hurdles (56.60), a personal best for the freshman

FROM HEAD COACH MARCUS EVANS

"Our program continues to progress, and our men's team is stepping up in areas we need every week."

"Brandon Bretz doubled down on his PR with a 47-second run. He is gaining confidence with every race and is fight to contend for the long sprints titles."

"Our men's throwers rounded out with PRs. We expect our throwers to carry a big load at the OVC Championships. They have a chance to score a lot of points for us, and we want them to peak at the right time.

"Our distance men had a great weekend with huge PRs in the 5k. We are looking for them to feel fresher when conference comes around when they don't double up and hard races throughout the weekend."