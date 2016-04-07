EDWARDSVILLE – The final two home matches for 2016 SIUE men's tennis season will take place at the Edwardsville Y this weekend due to weather conditions, announced Head Coach Jason Coomer.

Friday's match with Tennessee Tech will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday's Senior Day event against Jacksonville State is slated for a 2:30 p.m. start.

"It's been pretty consistent this spring with the tough weather conditions we have seen," said Coomer. "We only have played one outdoor match this spring so we're pretty accustomed to being indoors. Our guys actually prefer being indoors."

The Cougars enter the weekend with a 7-11 record and a 3-2 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play. Tennessee Tech comes to SIUE with a 9-6 overall record and a 5-0 mark in conference play. Jacksonville State holds a 7-12 record overall and a 3-2 record in OVC play. The Gamecocks will play Eastern Illinois Friday before heading to Edwardsville.

SIUE will honor seniors Marten Jonsson, Patrick Gaffigan and Nico Kuehn after Saturday's match.

"I want thank this group of seniors for everything they have done for the program," said Coomer. "They have faced a difficult set of circumstances this year as well as the rest of the team. They have conducted themselves with a high level of character and integrity and have done a great job of representing this University."

