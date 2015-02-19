EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Fresh off the 2014 Missouri Valley Championship and an appearance in the second round of the 2014 NCAA tournament, SIUE men's soccer opens its spring season Sat., Feb. 28 with a 1 p.m. game against Saint Louis FC

The game will be played at SIUE's Korte Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $5. Korte Stadium is located on Stadium Dr. on the SIUE campus.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"This game is a great opportunity for our coaches, players, and fans to get out and see a great game against our area's only professional soccer club," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The game marks the first for Sanchez, who was named as the Cougars' head coach in January.

The contest also will serve as the preseason opener for Saint Louis FC, one of the newest franchises in the USL. The team will begin its inaugural season in March. Native St. Louisan and former SIUE Assistant Coach Dale Schilly serves as the head coach for Saint Louis FC.

"Nostalgically, I spent five formative years at SIUE working under Coach Bob Guelker and Coach Ed Huneke," Schilly said. "The program, staff, and players helped shape my coaching philosophies and views on the game. From a practical side, this is a very important game for the staff to assess where we are as a team."

The entire SIUE men's soccer spring schedule will be announced at a later date. 

More like this:

Aug 21, 2023 - Campus Filled with Excitement for SIUE’s First Day of Classes

Sep 18, 2023 - Cougar State of Mind: SIUE Homecoming and Family Weekend

Aug 9, 2023 - Elite Fitness Training Offers Soccer Classes for All Ages and Skill Levels

May 2, 2023 - SIUE SAAC Celebrates Year With 2023 Cougar Choice Awards

3 days ago - For Your Health: Score Big With A Healthier Approach To Game-Day Snacks

 