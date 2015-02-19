EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Fresh off the 2014 Missouri Valley Championship and an appearance in the second round of the 2014 NCAA tournament, SIUE men's soccer opens its spring season Sat., Feb. 28 with a 1 p.m. game against Saint Louis FC

The game will be played at SIUE's Korte Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $5. Korte Stadium is located on Stadium Dr. on the SIUE campus.

"This game is a great opportunity for our coaches, players, and fans to get out and see a great game against our area's only professional soccer club," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said.

The game marks the first for Sanchez, who was named as the Cougars' head coach in January.

The contest also will serve as the preseason opener for Saint Louis FC, one of the newest franchises in the USL. The team will begin its inaugural season in March. Native St. Louisan and former SIUE Assistant Coach Dale Schilly serves as the head coach for Saint Louis FC.

"Nostalgically, I spent five formative years at SIUE working under Coach Bob Guelker and Coach Ed Huneke," Schilly said. "The program, staff, and players helped shape my coaching philosophies and views on the game. From a practical side, this is a very important game for the staff to assess where we are as a team."

The entire SIUE men's soccer spring schedule will be announced at a later date.

