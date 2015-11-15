EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE men's soccer team plays host to Drake this afternoon in the championship match of the 2015 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

A spot in the 2015 NCAA Championship is on the line.

The Cougars are vying to become the first current MVC member to repeat as soccer champions.

Fans are encouraged to come out and support the Cougars at Korte Stadium and wear red and be loud in support of their Cougars!