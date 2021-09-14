SIUE (1-3-1)

at Saint Louis (3-0-2)

Tue., Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

Hermann Stadium, St. Louis, Mo.

THE COUGARS: Play their second-to-last nonconference match of the season Tuesday at SLU. The two teams will be playing for the Joseph Carenza, Sr. perpetual trophy, also known as the Bronze Boot.

LAST TIME: Kansas City outshot SIUE 10-4 and picked up the game-winning goal in the 81st mintue, handing SIUE its first home defeat, 1-0, Friday.

Article continues after sponsor message

HISTORIC SERIES: One of the most storied rivalries in college soccer was

reestablished in 2018. It was the first regular season meeting for the two schools since 1995. Regularly a well-attended game, the meeting was held in downtown St. Louis at Busch Stadium II from 1972-1986. The largest crowd in NCAA history was a Bronze Boot affair, when 22,512 saw the Billikens and Cougars play at Busch Stadium on Oct. 30, 1980. The Billikens own a 26-9-2 advantage in the series, including a 22-5-2 lead in the Bronze Boot series.

WELCOME BACK: After playing four seasons in the Mid-American Conference, SIUE is returning to the Missouri Valley Conference, where the Cougars played as affiliate members from 2010-2016. SIUE won a pair of tournament championships, one regular season championship and amassed a record of 25-13-7 in the MVC.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: SIUE freshman forward Alex Segura picked up MVC Offensive Player of the Week honors Sept. 6. Segura netted the first two goals of his college career, including the overtime game-winner against Air Force.

LEADERS: At 1.4 goals per game, SIUE is the third-highest scoring team in the Valley. The Cougars have taken the most shots (55) and have generated the most corners (25). Max Broughton's three goals rank third, while Kelby Phillips' three assists are second. Phillips ranks 15th in the NCAA in total assists. Broughton is 36th in total goals.

More like this: