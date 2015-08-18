SIUE men's soccer team picks up 2-0 win in preseason match at Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – SIUE men's soccer team picked up 2-0 win Monday at Tulsa in the second of three preseason games.

SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez cited improvement since beginning the exhibition season with a loss at home just two nights ago.

"They've moved forward in every aspect," Sanchez said. "We had a much more disciplined approach. The guys were consistent from the first whistle through the end."

Jabari Danzy and Jason Hackett netted the goals for the Cougars. Danzy gave SIUE a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. Hackett's goal sealed came in the 86th minute to seal the victory.

Joe Smith (first half) and Kyle Dal Santo (second) split time in goal to earn the shutout for the Cougars.

Tulsa, while not in the top 25, is receiving votes in the preseason polls. Sanchez added that SIUE will benefit from the competition.

"Expectations are high for this program," Sanchez said. "The way we play, the way we act, how we approach everything needs to be as a top program in the nation. It's great for the team to gain this experience and to come away with a positive result.

The Cougars will return home to complete the preseason Friday. SIUE will play host to Milwaukee in a 6 p.m. game at Korte Stadium.