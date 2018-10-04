KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SIUE men's soccer has been recognized by the United Soccer Coaches for achievement in the classroom.

The Cougars earned a combined 3.40 grade point average during the 2017-18 school year. SIUE is one of 289 men's teams recognized.

A total of 773 men's and women's soccer teams posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for 2017-18.

