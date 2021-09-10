

SIUE (1-2-1)

vs. Kansas City (0-3-1)

Fri., Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

Bob Guelker Field / Korte Stadium

THE COUGARS: Play their second home game of the year, after opening the home slate with an overtime win one week ago.

LAST TIME: Belmont held the Cougars to just seven shots Monday, on its way to a 1-0 victory in Nashville, Tennessee.

WELCOME BACK: After playing four seasons in the Mid-American Conference, SIUE is returning to the Missouri Valley Conference, where the Cougars played as affiliate members from 2010-2016. SIUE won a pair of tournament championships, one regular season championship and ammassed a record of 25-13-7 in the MVC.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: SIUE freshman forward Alex Segura picked up MVC Offensive Player of the Week honors Tuesday. Segura netted the first two goals of his college career, including the overtime game-winner against Air Force.

DIDN'T WE JUST DO THIS?: SIUE played its entire 2020 season in the spring of 2021. The Cougars played 10 games between February 5 and April 7. Along the way, five games were canceled.



LEADERS: With seven goals through the first three games, SIUE is tied for the lead in the MVC. The Cougars are average 1.75 goals per game, which is second in the league. Max Broughton's three goals are tied for the MVC lead. Kelby Phillips leads the league in total assists with three, which is No. 6 in the NCAA.

NICE SAVE: Last season, Cougar goalkeepers Lluis Martorell and Tor Erik Larsen have split time in goal the last two seasons. They combined to average 5.50 saves per game during the 2020-21 season, which was fifth best in the NCAA. SIUE's team save percentage was .797, which ranked second in the MAC and No. 28 nationally.

OVERTIME: SIUE has already played two overtime games this year (1-0-1). They played two last year and were 1-1. The Cougars played seven overtime games in 2019 and were 1-2-4 in those games. The school record for overtime games in a season is nine, in 2014 and 2016.

ONE-GOAL GAMES: SIUE is 1-2-1 in one-goal games this year. They were 3-2 in one-goal games last season.

