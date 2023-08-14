BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE has been picked second in the inaugural season of Ohio Valley Conference men's soccer.

The Cougars picked up four first-place votes and amassed 86 points, two points back of Liberty which was tabbed as the favorite. The Flames picked up eight of the 16 first-place votes to tally 88 points. Houston Christian (HCU) picked up the other four first-place votes to tally 81 points in being picked third. Lindenwood was picked fourth (62) and followed by UIW (53), Southern Indiana (29), Eastern Illinois (25) and Chicago State (24).

Teams were voted on by league head coaches and communication personnel.

The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the 2023 OVC Men's Soccer Championship Tournament, which will take place November 5, 8 & 11 at SIUE's Korte Stadium.

The league also released a list of men's soccer Players to Watch, which includes SIUE junior Ignacio (Nacho) Abeal Pou, who appeared in 15 of SIUE's 16 games last season and made five starts. He scored the Cougars' first goal of the season and finished with 14 shots.

2023 OVC Men's Soccer Predicted Order of Finish

Liberty (8 first-place votes) - 88 points

2. SIUE (4) – 86

3. HCU (4) – 81

4. Lindenwood – 62

5. UIW – 53

6. Southern Indiana – 29

7. Eastern Illinois – 25

8. Chicago State - 24

