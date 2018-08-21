CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mid-American Conference men's soccer coaches have picked SIUE fourth in the preseason poll released Tuesday.

Akron, which won the 2017 MAC Tournament Championship and advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA College Cup, earned five of the six first-place votes and 35 points. Coaches also picked Akron to repeat as the MAC Tournament champion.

Western Michigan, last season's regular season champion, was picked second and earned one first-place vote and 26 overall points. West Virginia was third with 24 points.

Playing their second season in the MAC, the Cougars earned 18 points. In their first MAC season, the Cougars earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

Bowling Green (15 points) and Northern Illinois (eight) were picked fifth and sixth, respectively.

SIUE opens its regular season Friday on the road at Memphis. Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for 7 p.m.

2018 MAC Men's Soccer Preseason Poll Results

1. Akron - 35 total points (5 First-Place Votes)

2. Western Michigan - 26 (1)

3. West Virginia – 24

4. SIUE - 18

5. Bowling Green - 15

6. Northern Illinois - 8

MAC Tournament Champion- Akron (6)

