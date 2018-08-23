SIUE (0-0-0, 0-0-0 MAC)

at Memphis (0-0-0, 0-0-0 American)

Fri., Aug. 24, 7 p.m.

Mike Rose Soccer Complex

Memphis, Tennessee

Stats: SIUEStats.com

Video: gotigersgo.com/watch

TONIGHT: Tonight is the start of SIUE's 52nd men's soccer season. The Cougars are 553-296-83 all-time.

Article continues after sponsor message

FOR OPENERS: SIUE is 4-5-1 in season openers since the return to Division I in 2008.

ALL-AMERICAN: Counting two preseason games (at Tulsa, vs. Cincinnati) and including tonight's opener, the Cougars have only faced America Athletic Conference members this season.

RETURN HOME: The Cougars will open the home season Tuesday against UMKC. That game is the first of a season-long five-game home stand, which encompasses more than half of SIUE's home schedule.

AT THE HELM: Cougars Head Coach Mario Sanchez begins his fourth season in charge of men's soccer. Sanchez sports a 29-19-10 record in three full seasons at SIUE. In his seventh season overall as a head coach, Sanchez is 53-60-19.

SERIES STUFF: SIUE and Memphis have faced off 13 times including each of the last four seasons. All-time the series is even at 6-6-1. SIUE is 0-5-1 in games at Memphis.

LAST SEASON: SIUE finished 2017 at 7-10-1 while adjusting to life in a new conference. The Cougars were 5-4-1 at home and 2-5 away from Edwardsville. SIUE finished 2-3 in its first Mid-American Conference season and earned a spot in the four-team MAC tournament.

More like this: