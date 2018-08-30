SIUE (1-0-1, 0-0-0 MAC)

vs. Princeton (0-0-0, 0-0-0 Ivy)

Fri., Aug. 31, 7 p.m.

Bob Guelker Field / Korte Stadium

Edwardsville, Illinois

Stats: SIUEStats.com

Video: SIUECougars.com

TONIGHT: SIUE will attempt to make it two wins in a row tonight. The game is the second of a season-long five-game home stand, which encompasses more than half of SIUE's home schedule.

LAST TIME OUT:Jorge Gonzalez headed home the game-winning goal with 59 seconds to play Tuesday to lift SIUE to a 1-0 win over UMKC.

SCORING LEADERS:Jorge Gonzalez and Lachlan McLean, SIUE's top two goal scorers in 2017, are 1-2 in scoring for SIUE again this year. After Gonzalez netted the game-winner Tuesday, he has two goals and four points. McLean has a goal and an assist for three points.

ALL-AMERICAN: Counting two preseason games (at Tulsa, vs. Cincinnati) and including the season opener at Memphis, the Cougars first three games this year were against American Athletic Conference members.

AT THE HELM: Cougars Head Coach Mario Sanchez begins his fourth season in charge of men's soccer. Sanchez sports a 30-19-11 record in three full seasons at SIUE. In his seventh season overall as a head coach, Sanchez is 54-60-20.

SERIES STUFF: The two schools met for the first time last season. SIUE earned a 1-0 win at Princeton with a last-minute goal from TC Hull.

