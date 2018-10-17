EVANSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE men's soccer battled Evansville to a scoreless draw in double overtime Tuesday at McCutchan Stadium.

The tie extends SIUE's unbeaten streak to eight games and runs the Cougars' record to 9-1-4. Evansville moved to 3-5-6.

"A tie is a result," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said. "And to get one of the road against a solid Evansville team is good. I am happy because overall we played well. We just didn't create enough on the attacking end."

SIUE's defense, backed by sophomore goalkeeper Noah Heim recorded its sixth shutout of the year. Heim made five saves on his way to his sixth shutout.

"Tonight was a very positive performance on the defensive end," Sanchez added. "It had been a couple of games since we had a shutout so it was nice to get the shutout. I can't even single any one player out. The whole team contributed."

Frederik Reimer, Evansville's goalkeeper made four saves while also recording the shutout.

SIUE outshot Evansville 14-13. The Purple Aces put six shots on frame compared to SIUE's four.

The Cougars return to Mid-American Conference play Saturday when they take to the road to play at West Virginia. The Mountaineers are just ahead of SIUE in first place in the MAC.

"West Virginia is having a great year," Sanchez said. "It is a great opportunity for the program and it's the beauty of playing in the MAC. The guys are excited and we're looking forward to it."

