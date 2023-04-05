UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – SIUE golf finished off the regular season with the Seattle Redhawk Invitational completed Tuesday at Chamber's Bay Golf Course.

The Cougars shot a 304 Tuesday and totaled 903 to finish in 16th place.

Idaho led wire-to-wire to earn the team title with an 853. Oregon State and Seattle tied for second at 864.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anthony Ruthey led the Cougars at 225 (+12). He tied for 58th. Presley Mackelburg tied for 60th at 226. Alex Eickhoff and Brady Kaufmann each finished at 228 to tied for 68th. TJ Baker toed for 84th with a 233.

Gonzaga's Jace Minni fired a final-round 65 and finished at 205 (-8) to earn the individual title. He won the tournament by four strokes over Idaho's Colt Sherrell.

SIUE now breaks into the Ohio Valley Conference Championship April 23-26.

More like this: