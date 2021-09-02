EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE golf opens its 2021-22 season at the Eastern Kentucky Intercollegiate Friday and Saturday in Richmond, Ky.

The Cougars have played in the event four previous times, finishing among the top 10 three times, with their best finish, fifth coming in 2018.

SIUE will be part of a 16-team field which also includes host Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Dayton, Jacksonville State, Longwood, Marshall, Missouri State, Morehead State, Murray State, Northern Kentucky, Ohio, Purdue Fort Wayne, Samford and Western Carolina

The event takes place at the University Club at Arlington which will play at 6,653 yards and is a par 70. Teams will play 36 holes Friday, beginning with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. ET. The final 18-hole round will be played Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

SIUE's lineup for the tournament:

1. Anthony Ruthey

2. TJ Baker

3. Tanner Collins

4. Presley Mackelburg

5. Brooks Jungbluth

Individual: Connor Neighbors

