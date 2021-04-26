MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Zak Butt is tied atop the leaderboard, and SIUE Golf leads the field after the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Championship completed Sunday at the Fighting Joe Course at The Shoals.

The Cougars combined for a 283, firing their second-lowest round at the OVC Championship. It also is among the top 20 lowest rounds in school history.

Butt carded his second lowest round, shooting a 68 Sunday. He is tied with UT Martin's Jack Story and Morehead State's Joe Muschong for first place.

Brooks Jungbluth tied his season low round at 69 and is tied for fourth. Parker McEachern is tied for 11th place with a 72.

TJ Baker is tied for 21st at 74 and Anthony Ruthey is tied for 27th at 76.

Belmont (284), Tennessee Tech (285) and UT Martin (286) round out the top four teams.

The Cougars will pair with Belmont and Tennessee Tech for round two beginning at 10:20 Monday morning.

