EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball will hold walk-on tryouts this fall. Tryouts are open only to students enrolled full-time at SIUE (at least 12 hours) and will be held in the Vadalabene Center.

Students are required to have the following forms completed prior to the tryout:

Physical within the past six months

  • Health history form
  • Liability waiver
  • Sickle cell waiver
  • Tryout request form

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact Casey Wyllie at cwyllie@siue.edu or call the men's basketball office at 618-650-2896 by Sept. 12.

 