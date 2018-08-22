SIUE men's basketball to hold tryout
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball will hold walk-on tryouts this fall. Tryouts are open only to students enrolled full-time at SIUE (at least 12 hours) and will be held in the Vadalabene Center.
Students are required to have the following forms completed prior to the tryout:
Physical within the past six months
- Health history form
- Liability waiver
- Sickle cell waiver
- Tryout request form
For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact Casey Wyllie at cwyllie@siue.edu or call the men's basketball office at 618-650-2896 by Sept. 12.