Complete Game Notes

SIUE (1-2) at

Northern Illinois (0-1)

Wed., Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

DeKalb, Illinois

LAST TIME

SIUE used three separate double-digit runs and strong shooting for a commanding 80-45 win Saturday over University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. The Cougars used a 15-0 run to open a 25-7 lead after a three-point play by Mike Adewunmi with 7:25 left in the half. SIUE closed the first half with a 13-0 run to lead 42-14 at the break. The Cougars opened the scoring in the second half to complete a second 15-0 scoring run. A Sydney Wilson three-pointer with 16:26 left completed a 10-0 run and pushed SIUE's lead to 37. SIUE built as much as a 40-point lead (66-26) after a Desmond Polk free throw with 10:43 to play.

BARONE SIGNED THROUGH 2024

On September 3, SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall announced the option on Head Coach Brian Barone's contract had been picked up, extending Barone through the 2023-2024 season.

Article continues after sponsor message

BARONE'S PEDIGREE

Brian's father is the late Tony Barone, Sr., who played at Duke before beginning his coaching career. After stops at Duke and Bradley as an assistant, Tony was the head coach at Creighton (1985-91) and Texas A&M (1991-1998). He also coached the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies during the 2006-07 season.

BLOCK PARTY

With 11 blocks Saturday against UHSP, SIUE matched the school record, set in 2006 against Illinois Tech. With 21 total blocks, SIUE is the national leader. At 7.0 blocks per game, the Cougars are No. 8 nationally. Philip Pepple, Jr. leads the OVC and is fifth nationally with seven blocks.

THREE FOR THE E

SIUE hit 13 three pointers Thursday vs. LSU, it is the most against a Division I opponent since the Cougars also hit 13 in a game at North Dakota in 2010. SIUE backed that up with 10 against UHSP. With 25 three-pointers made, SIUE is second in the OVC and 23rd nationally.

YOUR ASSISTANCE, PLEASE

SIUE is third in the OVC and No. 21 nationally with 44 total assists. The Cougars also are third in the OVC at 14.7 assists per game.

More like this: