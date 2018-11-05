SIUE Cougars (9-21, 5-13 OVC in 2017-18)

Pacific Tigers (14-18, 9-9 WCC in 2017-18)

Game No. 1

Tue., Nov. 6, 7:00 p.m.

Vadalabene Center (4,000)

Edwardsville, Illinois

TV: None

Radio: 887 the Sound (Joe Pott, Colin Suhre)

Live Video: ESPN+ (Joe Pott, Colin Suhre)

Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

FOURTH SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his fourth season at the helm of the Cougars. The native of Edwardsville, Illinois, is 21-67 overall.

LAST SEASON

In 2017-18, the SIUE Cougars returned to the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, their first trip back to the postseason since 2015. SIUE won five games away from home a season ago, marking the most road wins in the Division I era.

NEW LOOK

SIUE men's basketball will have a different look to it. Despite losing just two graduating seniors following last year, the Cougars welcome seven newcomers to the program, including two three freshman.

ON EXHIBITION

Four players, including three newcomers, scored in double digits Friday to send the Cougars to an 80-61 win over Division II Kentucky State in preseason play. Returning junior Brandon Jackson scored 17 points to lead the way. Anselm Uzuegbunem turned in a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tyresse Williford and true freshman Cameron Williams each scored 16 points.

MINUTES MISSING

Senior guard Justin Benton is sidelined with an injury and at timetable for his return is not determined. Benton led the Cougars in minutes played at 28.8 a game. He averaged 6.5 points per game last season.

MANY HAPPY RETURNS

Senior Daniel Kinchen is the Cougars' leading returning scorer at 11.4 points per game. He led the OVC in free throw percentage last year at 90.4 percent and was among the leaders in the OVC with 2.0 three-pointers per game. Junior Christian Ellis was one of two players to start all 30 games. He was third in scoring at 8.9 points per game while leading the Cougars with 101 assists.

