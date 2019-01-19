Complete Game Notes

SIUE Cougars (5-12, 1-4 OVC)

vs. Murray State Racers (14-2, 5-0 OVC)

Game No. 18

Sat., Jan. 19, 7:00 p.m.

Vadalabene Center (4,000)

Edwardsville, Illinois

TV: None

Radio: 887 the Sound (Joe Pott)

Live Video: ESPN+

Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

FOURTH SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his fourth season at the helm of the Cougars. The native of Edwardsville, Illinois, is 26-79 overall.

PREVIOUSLY

Austin Peay's Terry Taylor scored a career-best 33 points to lead the Governors past SIUE 79-71 Thursday. Taylor made 12 of 24 shots, including two treys, sank 7 of 13 free throws and grabbed 12 rebounds. Freshman Cameron Williams continued his solid play by scoring a team-high 16 points for SIUE. He also had seven rebounds. Jaylen McCoy pitched in 10 points, while Tyresse Williford contributed 13 points and four assists. Brandon Jackson added eight points and eight rebounds. SIUE made 22 of 58 shots, including 9 of 20 from 3-point range. The Cougars sank 18 of 23 foul shots and grabbed 41 rebounds.

CONFERENCE CALL

SIUE is playing its eighth Ohio Valley Conference season. The Cougars are 36-83 all-time in the OVC.

ON POINT

The Cougars' 94 points in the win over SEMO was a season high and were the most points ever scored by SIUE in an OVC game.

FRESHMAN AWARD

Cameron Williams was selected as the OVC co-Freshman of the Week Jan. 7. He averaged 22.5 points a game against Southeast Missouri and Eastern Illinois, including a career-high 27 points against SEMO.

OVERTIME

SIUE hadn't played an overtime game since Jan. 2017 at Austin Peay. The Cougars have played three this season. SIUE has not won an overtime game since February 2014 against Southeast Missouri.

YOUR ASSISTANCE, PLEASE

Tyresse Williford dished out 11 assists at Eastern Illinois, the most in a game in the Division I era.

GRAND THEFT

SIUE swiped a season-high 13 steals at Drake. It was the most steals in a game for the Cougars since the 2016 season opener at Hawaii.