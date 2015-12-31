JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – SIUE men's basketball team dropped its third consecutive game Thursday, falling 72-67 at Jacksonville State in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both schools.

The loss drops the Cougars to 3-10 overall and 0-1 in the OVC. Jacksonville State improved to 5-11 and 1-0 in the OVC.

The Gamecocks shot just 36 percent (9 for 25) in the second half but knocked down 11 three-pointers in the game (6 of 9 in the second half) and connected on 15 of 17 attempts from the free throw line in the second half.

"They shot the three well. I give credit where it's due," SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris said. "They shot as well as they have ever. A lot of that is them, but some of that is us on defense as well. We have to contain the basketball and identify shooters."

Jacksonville State led 33-28 at halftime and extended the lead to as many as nine when Greg Tucker buried a three-pointer at 14:06 to make it 46-37. The Cougars then used an 11-3 run to pull within one at 49-48 when Carlos Anderson stole a ball at mid-court, and then fed Yemi Makanjuola who laid it in with 11:07 left.

Devin Thornton hit a pair of free throws with 6:41 left to make it 59-58, but the Cougars never came as close again.

"We've been in these tight games and I think we'll be in them a lot," Harris said. "We have to find a way to execute better down the stretch. When we need a big stop we have to get it."

SIUE was 11 for 22 (50 percent) from the field in the second half and 22 of 49 (44.9 percent) for the game. The Cougars hit 18 of 24 free throw attempts.

"We have to find a way to be better on the defensive end," Harris said. "Our offense is coming along. We have to defend. Bottom line."

Makanjuola led the way with a career-high 21 points. He was 8 for 10 from the field, with his only misses being a pair of three-point attempts in the game's final seven seconds. Burak Eslik scored 17 points and was 8 for 9 from the free throw line. C.J. Carr scored 10 points. Keenan Simmons scored four points, pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Malcolm Drumwright led three Jacksonville State players in double figures. He scored 19 points and was 3 for 5 from three-point range. Greg Tucker scored 16 points and also hit three three-pointers. Jared Hamilton scored 10 points.

The Cougars will continue the conference road trip traveling to Tennessee Tech for a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday night in Cookeville, Tennessee.

"Saturday will be another tough game for us," Harris said. "We have got to find a way to win on the road. Tennessee Tech will be ready."

