EDWARDSVILLE – Even the best athletes had to start somewhere when it came to the sport they are best known for.

In the case of basketball, they were introduced to it as youngsters, learning how to dribble, pass and shoot the ball and learning the basic skills of the game on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

It's never too early to learn how to play basketball, and SIU-Edwardsville's men's team and the Edwardsville YMCA teamed up Thursday afternoon for a clinic at the Edwardsville Y's Meyer Center designed to introduce area kids from second through sixth grades to the game. SIUE players taught participants on the basic skills of the game – defensive drills, passing drills and shooting drills.

“We're very thrilled about the turnout, the kids and the involvement of SIUE,” said Edwardsville Y recreational sports director Nate Tingley. “We have 90-plus kids taking part today; we had 98 sign up (for the clinic). We're very excited about (the number of participants); it's a great way to start off a kid in basketball.”

In many ways, basketball is a simple game; only a ball is needed, a basket doesn't necessarily have to be present to work on dribbling and footwork, for instance. “You can practice it at home, do it on your own time and can even practice with mom or dad as well,” Tingley said.

The goal of the clinic was simple, just introduce the game to participants and show them how much fun the game can be. “We wanted to make it a positive environment for the kids, show them basketball can be fun, but show them at the same time that it can be good exercise for them,” Tingley said. “It's one of our key tenets (of the YMCA), to get kids out and get them moving, get them outside and get the exercising.”

SIUE's participation was a good way to get the men's basketball program out in the community, Cougar coach Jon Harris felt. “It's a great opportunity for us to get out in the community; we're really pleased with the turnout,” Harris said. “It's always great to start out at an early age. At this age, it's about having fun, learning the fundamentals of the game and trying to find that passion (for basketball).

“We encourage the kids to get out and be active in all sports so they can figure out what they really want to do.”

Even more important than learning how to play basketball, the clinic also encouraged participants to get outside and get some exercise, something that can benefit participants in all phases of life. “It's a great way to get exercise,” Tingley said, “and it's also a great team sport; it stressed the team tenets of passing and setting screens.

“They were doing some drills and talking about that; it's a great team sport as well. You have to play both sides of the ball, offense and defense.”

The Y will be offering camps in many different sports throughout the summer months; for more information, visit the Edwardsville Y's website at www.edwardsvilleymca.com or call the Y at (618) 655-1460.

