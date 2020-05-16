EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone has added yet another piece to his roster for the upcoming season. Carlos Curtis (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) has signed to join the Cougars.

A 6-foot, 2-inch, 205-pound guard, Curtis comes to SIUE from Triton College in suburban Chicago.

"Carlos is an athletic, strong guard that can score on all three levels," Barone said. "He can make the three and is able to attack the lane to finish at the rim. He has the unique ability to utilize his mid-range jump shot as well."

Curtis was second on the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game and was third in rebounding at 5.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Triton.

"I am ecstatic to announce that I will be a Cougar," Curtis said. "The program has given me no doubt that this is the place I needed to be. I have been contacted by every coach including Coach Barone. They invested a lot of time and gave me a sense of certainty that I was needed and welcome on campus. Being on the backend of my collegiate career, I wanted to go somewhere where they believed in me. Coach Barone was persistent and his dedication furthered my belief that I was making the right decision. I believe in his word, and the attention he puts into the program every year. I am coming as the best player I can possibly be. I am excited to be a part of the SIUE program."

Curtis added 4.5 assists per game. His 145 total assists were 66th most in the NJCAA.

"I like the fact that while Carlos has a knack for scoring, he also is a very willing creator for others which makes his offensive game quite versatile. Carlos has a toughness that is evident as he steps on the court to compete. He is always striving to win and that fits right in line with our 'Find A Way' mentality."

A strong shooter, Curtis connected on 57.2 percent (147-257) of his attempts from the field including 38.9 percent (28-72) of his three-point attempts.

"Carlos is a multi-dimensional player with good size and athleticism," Triton Head Coach Steve Christiansen said. "His versatility should provide increased roster flexibility with regards to combinations and matchups. I am excited to watch Carlos play for a coach and a program on the rise."

Curtis began his college career at East Tennessee State where he appeared in nine games as a true freshman. He finished with 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds a game.

