EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's and women's basketball has announced several schedule adjustments, including the reschedule dates for recent postponements and revised times for previously announced doubleheaders at First Community Arena.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The men's basketball game scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 will now tipoff at 2 p.m. at First Community Arena.

Article continues after sponsor message

The men's game with Eastern Illinois, postponed on Dec. 21 will be made up Monday, Jan. 11 as part of a doubleheader with the women's teams. The women will face the Panthers at 1 p.m. while the men will tip at 5 p.m.

The women's game postponed Dec. 30 at Morehead State will be made up Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. CT.

Several game times have been adjusted to SIUE home games to accommodate travel times for visiting teams. The updated schedules are published at SIUECougars.com. At the current time, home games at First Community Arena will still be played without fans in attendance.

More like this:

Jul 26, 2023 - SIUE Men's and Women's Soccer to Face Saint Louis at CITYPARK

Sep 7, 2023 - Cassens and Sons, SIUE Athletics Strengthen Long-Lasting Partnership

Jun 11, 2023 - Defending Champ Tettamble, Top Seed Strode Advance, Clayton Goes Through In Women's Open Singles, Other Players Advance

Jul 26, 2023 - SIUE Men's Soccer Announces 2023 Nonconference Schedule

Jul 19, 2023 - From the AD: Nine Observations from the First 90 Days

 